No Kings Protests Planned Nationwide Oct. 18: Here’s What To Know

On Oct. 18, over 2,000 peaceful protests are expected to take place across the country as part of the second No Kings protest, a movement aimed at denouncing President Donald Trump and his administration’s controversial policies on immigration, policing, healthcare, and more.

According to the No Kings website, demonstrations are planned in all 50 states, with major events happening in cities like New Orleans, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C., right in front of the Capitol, the Hill reported.

“The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty,” the website notes.

What happened during the first No Kings Protest?

Since its debut, No Kings Day has become more than just a slogan. The first nationwide event took place June 14, in direct protest of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., an event that coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday. That day, organized in partnership with groups like Black Voters Matter, the ACLU, and Federal Workers Against DOGE, protests swept every state and even reached international cities, effectively overshadowing the president’s parade and uniting people across the country. Trump’s attempt to turn June 14 into a celebratory coronation failed, and instead, it sparked a growing movement against what many see as his authoritarian overreach.

Saturday’s protest will continue hammering down on that message.

Federal workers are also being encouraged to take part in the movement.

Federal workers are also being urged to participate in the upcoming No Kings Day protests. In a press release issued on Oct. 6, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) called on its members to stand alongside the public and fight for their rights, especially amid the ongoing government shutdown. According to the BBC, nearly 4,000 federal workers have already been laid off since the shutdown began Oct. 1.

“Shutting down the government is another authoritarian power grab by this administration, which has threatened to lay off mass numbers of furloughed federal workers as part of an ongoing quest to gut federal programs and services the administration finds objectionable,” the AFGE wrote.

The upcoming Oct. 18 gathering will send a clear message to Donald Trump and his administration: our rights and freedoms will not be impacted by politics.

If you’re interested in joining a No Kings protest near you, visit the official website to find events happening in your area.



