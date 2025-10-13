Sure, Jan: John Legend-arily Roasts Donald Trump Over His Thirst To Win Nobel Peace Prize

Source: Hoda Davaine / Getty

Donald Trump was THIRSTY to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Everyone with the good sense that God gave ‘em knew good and damn well that there was no chance in hell that it would ever happen. However, that didn’t stop some of MAGAs most obsequious cheek-smoochers to campaign on his behalf and whine like school children when the prestigious awards was given to a more worthy honoree.

Last night, Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter, composer John Legend trolled the Führer-in-chief by offering him some “advice” on how to become worthy and make himself more eligible for consideration for Alfred Nobel’s coveted award.

Via DailyMail:

“Stop declaring war on the American people, stop sending the military intro our cities simply because they’re run by Democrats.” “He’d have to stop all this authoritarian dictator sh*t, all the fascist sh*t, all the inhumane sh*t he’s been trying to do,’ Legend added.” Apparently, conservatives, who aren’t always that sharpest pencils in the box, aren’t able to detect sarcasm. All across social media, right-wingers are framing Legend’s comments as “support’ for the Orange Man.

Again, these are people who think that Donald Trump is a devout Christian and loves the Lord. Only the slowest of the slow and the cultist of the cults could come to that conclusion.

Despite Legend’s sarcasm, he did give Trump earnest praise for his efforts to end the genocide in Gaza by brokering an alleged “peace deal” between the two sides according to Daily Mail.

‘We all want to see peace in Gaza, in the West Bank,’ he declared in the video. ‘And President Trump has been instrumental in bringing about this new peace deal.’ And he added, ‘Let’s all pray that this deal is actually lasting, that it’s long-term. The people of Gaza have had their lives and their communities destroyed for the past two years.’

Many are inclined to believe that Trump’s “work” is in vain because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue to bomb Gaza until his cruelty has been satisfied.

We shall see.

