Key Facts About Traveling During a Government Shutdown

Published on October 13, 2025

Travel Essentials for Your Trip A Packed Suitcase with Clothes Scattered on the Floor
Valeriia Mikhaylova

The federal government shutdown has entered its 13th day, raising concerns for travelers about possible disruptions. The shutdown began on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to pass a funding bill, leading to furloughs of “non-essential” federal workers. Essential staff, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers, remain on duty but are working without pay. According to WCNC, airlines for America reports that staffing shortages have already caused delays at airports in Burbank, California, and Nashville, Tennessee. The first missed paycheck is expected Oct. 28. While weather remains the top cause of delays, past shutdowns have seen increased sick calls that slowed airport operations.

