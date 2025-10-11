Megan Thee Stallion Wins New Sanction Against Milagro Gramz In Defamation Case, Claims Blogger Deleted Text Message Evidence

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is standing ten toes down in her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, and she just won a major sanction in their case.

The two will face off in a Houston court via trial, but in the meantime, Meg’s team won a sanction against Milagro after claiming she “deleted thousands of text messages” despite being told not to. Meg was granted an “adverse inference jury instruction” as well as “monetary” sanctions against Milagro—whose full name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper—for what the court is calling “spoliation of evidence.” According to the legal documents, Cooper was instructed not to delete any correspondence about Meg, but she did so anyway.

Meg’s team said “not so fast” once Milagro was unable to turn over the evidence and requested that the judge make it permissible in court to let the jury know that she attempted to hide things that could have harmed her defense. She is also now responsible for giving Meg back her coins for having to bring the issue up to the court though they have not agreed on what the compensation will be just yet, according to Hot 97. Either way, Milagro is digging herself quite the hole ahead of the trial.

She was already ordered to pay $5,000 towards Meg’s lawyer fees back in July for tampering with evidence, and she’s also accused of circulating a deep fake pornographic image of the “Cobra” artist, which is now considered a federal crime. The entire case stems from Milagro’s commitment to allegedly disseminating falsified information in support of Tory Lanez.

Meg claims that the blogger participated in fueling a smear campaign against her alongside the imprisoned singer’s father, Sonstar Peterson, that contributed to immeasurable harassment in the years after her shooting. Allegedly, the fake porn video was the final straw on the stallion’s back that led her to march Milagro into court.

