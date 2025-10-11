Living Legends Foundation Honors Black Music Excellence At 34th Annual Awards Gala [Exclusive]

The 34th Annual Living Legends Foundation Awards Gala celebrated the icons and innovators shaping the sound and soul of Black music, including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and Pierre “P” Thomas.

With red carpet arrivals and an elegant dinner and ceremony to follow at Atlanta’s Flourish venue, the evening honored a powerful roster of visionaries whose careers have defined generations.

Among this year’s honorees were legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, recipients of the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Quality Control Music executives Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, who received the Impact Award.

Other honorees included Zelma Redding (Legacy Award), Cynthia Horner (Media Icon Award), Kashon Powell (Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award), Samantha Selolwane (Music Executive Award), DeDe McGuire (Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award), Carole Carper (Female Executive Award), and Louise West (Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award).

Hosted by Skip Cheatham, Executive Producer and Program Director of The D.L. Hughley Show, the gala featured a live performance by flute-playing soul-jazz artist Regan Whiteside. The evening’s chairperson, David Linton, Program Director of Jazz 91.9 WCLK, emphasized the foundation’s continued mission to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black executives and artists who have paved the way for today’s creative professionals.

Giving Flowers While They’re Still Here

Across the red carpet, a recurring theme emerged: the importance of honoring living legends now, something Jamal Morton said embodies the event’s mission.

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

“Time is short. Life is short. We have to appreciate the living legends who paved the way for this generation and generations to come,” said Morton.

James McMillan, board member of the Living Legends Foundation and CEO of Art@War Entertainment, echoed that sentiment.

“We’re here to celebrate those who laid the foundation for excellence,” McMillan said. “They created the business that we all get to be a part of and make a living from today.”

Quincy Taylor, CEO of Capital Structure and part of the host committee, described the night as “a revival.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“There’s a great restructure happening in R&B right now,” Parker said. “We just want to keep the legacy of Black executives and Black music going — passing that tradition from generation to generation.”

The Soundtrack of a Lifetime

For many, the presence of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis — the hitmaking duo behind classics for Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Boyz II Men — was a highlight of the night.

Source: Courtesy of LLF / JL Media PR

“To be recognized as a living legend is wonderful,” said Jimmy Jam. “Particularly the living part.”

Terry Lewis added that the evening was not just about reflection but responsibility.

“This business doesn’t tolerate mediocrity. If you’re still here doing it, you’re excellent — and we’re proud to celebrate that,: said Lewis. Source: Courtesy of LLF / JL Media PR

When asked what advice they’d give to rising artists navigating the digital age, Jam said an answer that made things quite simple.

“Substitute the word waiting with preparing. Be prepared for your moment — because as James Brown said, if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.” Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future

From entertainers to executives, attendees agreed that the night was more than a ceremony — it was a reminder of why legacy matters.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Actress Kron Moore reflected on the nostalgia of being at the same venue where she renewed her vows.

“Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were the soundtrack of my childhood. They deserve their flowers — and it’s a blessing to celebrate them while they’re still here.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Radio veteran Samuel, from Urban One, shared similar thoughts.

“Too many times we wait until people are gone. This event is about celebrating those who are alive and still impacting culture.”

R&B artist Q Parker of 112 kept it real about the state of the genre.

“R&B isn’t dead — not as long as I’ve got something to say. I’m a romance dealer. I’ll always push love, and I appreciate what today’s artists are doing to carry the torch.” Source: Courtesy of LLF / JL Media PR

A Legacy Still in Motion

By the end of the night, it was clear that the Living Legends Foundation continues to serve as both an anchor and a mirror — reminding the industry of where it’s been and where it still has the power to go, as Quincy Taylor put it best.

“Just do the work. The results will come in, and you’ll be recognized for it.”

The night at Flourish Atlanta wasn’t just about awards; it was about gratitude, resilience, and the continued evolution of Black excellence in music. The legends may be living, but their impact will be eternal.

