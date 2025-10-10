RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Arrested on Fraud Charges

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Wendy Osefo, known for her polished presence on The Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband Edward “Eddie” Osefo were taken into custody on Thursday, according to officials from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Westminster, Maryland. The couple was charged with multiple counts of fraud after allegedly providing false and misleading information on various occasions involving amounts exceeding $300.

Authorities confirmed that both Wendy and Eddie were being released after each posting a $50,000 bond. Their mugshots, released Friday morning, quickly spread across social media — showing the two reality TV stars smiling confidently in what appeared to be matching gray detention shirts. Wendy, 41, appeared makeup-free aside from her signature lashes and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

Court documents indicate that Wendy faces 15 charges in total, including seven felony counts of false or misleading information fraud and seven misdemeanor counts of the same offense, as well as one misdemeanor charge for allegedly making a false statement to an officer. Eddie faces an even longer list of accusations — 18 total charges, including nine felonies and eight misdemeanors for similar fraud-related offenses, along with one additional misdemeanor for providing a false statement to police.

While neither Wendy nor Eddie has commented publicly, the sheriff’s office confirmed that both have retained legal counsel. Bravo and representatives for The Real Housewives of Potomac have yet to issue a statement about the arrests or whether they will affect filming or the couple’s status on the show.

Wendy joined RHOP in 2020 and quickly became known for her sharp intellect and outspokenness. Outside of reality TV, she’s an accomplished academic and media personality — holding a PhD in public affairs and community development, a former CNN political commentator, and the founder of Onyi Home Essentials, a candle and lifestyle brand. Her husband Eddie, a practicing attorney, has also appeared on the show, often providing a calm counterbalance to the drama surrounding the Potomac cast.

The Osefos’ arrest follows a wave of legal troubles for members of the RHOP cast. Just weeks ago, Wendy’s co-star Karen Huger — affectionately known as the “Grand Dame” of Potomac — completed a six-month sentence following her December 2024 DUI conviction. Huger had been involved in a high-speed crash earlier that year, and her arrest made headlines after police bodycam footage showed her behaving erratically. Bravo cameras even captured Huger’s return home in the show’s latest season premiere.

Fans of the hit Bravo series have been buzzing online since news of Wendy and Eddie’s arrests broke, with many expressing shock over the charges against one of the franchise’s most polished and academically accomplished couples. The couple’s next court appearance has yet to be announced, but sources close to production say the legal drama could play out in upcoming episodes.

