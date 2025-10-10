Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

A federal judge in Illinois has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy National Guard troops in the Chicago area, ruling that the move violated the U.S. Constitution and the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the military’s role in domestic law enforcement. The decision comes after weeks of controversy over the administration’s efforts to increase federal involvement in local jurisdictions under the banner of maintaining order.

U.S. District Judge April Perry granted the temporary restraining order on Thursday, siding with Illinois officials who argued that the deployment posed a threat to state sovereignty and public safety. In her decision, Perry said the federal government’s justification for sending troops to Chicago lacked credible evidence and violated the 10th and 14th Amendments. She noted that there was “no credible evidence that there is a danger of rebellion in the state of Illinois,” calling the administration’s claims of widespread unrest “simply unreliable.”

Perry questioned both the need for and the legality of the deployment, particularly given the 150-year-old Posse Comitatus Act, which prevents the federal government from using the military to enforce domestic laws without congressional approval. The judge said recent statements and filings from the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department raised concerns about political motivation rather than legitimate national security threats. “The founders would never believe that it would ever come to pass that one state militia could be sent to another state for the purposes of political retribution,” Perry said from the bench.

During the hearing, Perry pressed Justice Department attorney Eric Hamilton to explain what role National Guard troops would play in Chicago if deployed to assist ICE agents. She asked whether they would be stationed only near federal buildings or also deployed in neighborhoods, schools, and hospitals. Hamilton replied that the troops could be used to protect ICE agents “in the field,” prompting further skepticism from the court. Perry questioned whether the administration’s characterization of Chicago as a city in crisis was exaggerated, at one point asking, “What if the DHS folks are not tethered to reality? Does that matter? Who are the rebels?”

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago earlier this week, calling the deployment unnecessary and unconstitutional. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office argued that the move threatened to “upend the careful balance of our constitutional system” and could escalate tensions in communities already under strain. Local officials also confirmed that three vans carrying about 45 members of the Texas National Guard had arrived at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview late Wednesday night, but said the guardsmen appeared to remain idle. “We let them sleep undisturbed,” the Broadview Police Department said in a statement. “We hope they will extend the same courtesy to Broadview residents who deserve a good night’s sleep, too.”

The deployment controversy stems from Trump’s broader push to use federal forces to bolster immigration enforcement and suppress unrest in Democratic-led cities. The president has suggested he might invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely used law that allows the president to deploy active-duty troops during insurrections or rebellions, though Judge Perry noted there was no evidence of such conditions in Illinois.

Earlier that same day, another federal judge issued a separate ruling restricting federal agents in Illinois from using riot control weapons such as pepper balls and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters and journalists outside the Broadview ICE facility. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has stood by its actions. Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the president’s decision, saying, “We’re doing this to keep our federal officers safe and to protect our federal buildings. We’re not going to have it anymore from these thugs.”

Judge Perry said she plans to issue another ruling on Friday to determine how long the restraining order will remain in effect. For now, Trump’s National Guard deployment is on hold, a decision that underscores the growing tension between the federal government and local authorities — and raises fresh questions about how far the administration can go in using the military for domestic operations.

