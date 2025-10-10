Listen Live
Celebrity

Wendy Osefo & Eddie Osefo Arrested For Fraud

Call Andy, ASAP: #RHOP’s Wendy Osefo & Her Husband Eddie Arrested For Felony Fraud

#RHOP watchers are reeling after learning that the Osefos were arrested in Maryland for fraud.

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

There’s shocking news to report regarding one of The Real Housewives of Potomac. TMZ reports that Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested and booked Thursday night on criminal fraud charges.

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Wendy faces 16 charges, including seven felony counts for submitting false or misleading information in excess of $300, plus a misdemeanor charge for making a false statement to an officer.

Eddie’s specific charges remain unclear.

Reps for the Osefos have yet to release statements on their arrests. PageSix reports that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Westminster, Md., told them the married couple was taken into custody Thursday but is in the process of being released after placing a $50,000 bond each.

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

The couple’s arrest is the latest legal trouble for a member of the #RHOP franchise. Most notably, the Grand Dame Karen Huger was convicted earlier this year on her fourth DUI. She was sentenced to two years in prison (one year suspended) and five years’ probation after she crashed her Maserati into a street sign.

She was released early from prison in September 2025 after serving six months.

This story is still developing…

The post Call Andy, ASAP: #RHOP’s Wendy Osefo & Her Husband Eddie Arrested For Felony Fraud appeared first on Bossip.

Call Andy, ASAP: #RHOP’s Wendy Osefo & Her Husband Eddie Arrested For Felony Fraud  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
News

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Celebrity

Cam Newton Welcomes Baby No. 9, Second Child With Jasmin Brown

Celebrity

#BREAKING Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close