There’s shocking news to report regarding one of The Real Housewives of Potomac. TMZ reports that Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested and booked Thursday night on criminal fraud charges.

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Wendy faces 16 charges, including seven felony counts for submitting false or misleading information in excess of $300, plus a misdemeanor charge for making a false statement to an officer.

Eddie’s specific charges remain unclear.

Reps for the Osefos have yet to release statements on their arrests. PageSix reports that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Westminster, Md., told them the married couple was taken into custody Thursday but is in the process of being released after placing a $50,000 bond each.



Source: JC Olivera / Getty

The couple’s arrest is the latest legal trouble for a member of the #RHOP franchise. Most notably, the Grand Dame Karen Huger was convicted earlier this year on her fourth DUI. She was sentenced to two years in prison (one year suspended) and five years’ probation after she crashed her Maserati into a street sign.

She was released early from prison in September 2025 after serving six months.

This story is still developing…

The post Call Andy, ASAP: #RHOP’s Wendy Osefo & Her Husband Eddie Arrested For Felony Fraud appeared first on Bossip.

Call Andy, ASAP: #RHOP’s Wendy Osefo & Her Husband Eddie Arrested For Felony Fraud was originally published on bossip.com