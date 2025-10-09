Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

You know why we’re here!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Porsha Williams’ seemingly switching teams after her messy divorce, Latto stirring up pregnancy rumors during a recent performance, Offset shutting down rumors he smashed Saweetie, Teyana Taylor publicly lusting over Aaron Pierre, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series amid swirling rumors she’s cowboy canoodling with Shaboozey.

This comes after the chart-topping cowboy posted a photo dump of some recent moments that included an eye-catching video of a woman running up to a Chinese fast food spot and, while he didn’t show her face, she looked very much like the SZA we know and love.

It didn’t take long for fans to dig up some pictures and another video proving the woman in question is, in fact, SZA, wearing the same exact outfit and posing in front of the same spot.

While this is undeniable proof that SZA and Shaboozey linked up, it’s not exactly confirmation that they’re dating. But, then again, it’s also veryyyy similar to how Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion soft-launched their Klaygan coupledom a few weeks back in July.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kehlani delivering heat along with Angel Reese and Latto giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Ice Spice, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

