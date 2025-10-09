Listen Live
Local

NC Teacher Used Fake Social Security Number to Get Job

Georgia Women Used Fake Social Security Number to Get NC Teaching Job

A 58-year-old was charged after investigators linked her to a fraud case reported in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Published on October 9, 2025

Close-up of social security cards
Source: Glowimages / Getty

A teacher at Shelby Middle School is accused of using another woman’s Social Security number to gain employment with the school district, according to police.

The Shelby Police Department said Thursday that 58-year-old Janet Yevette Martin was charged after investigators linked her to a fraud case reported in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Police said Martin used the stolen Social Security number to get hired as a teacher in Shelby. Warrants for her arrest were issued on Sept. 22, 2025.

She faces two counts each of identity theft, forgery of an instrument, and uttering a forged instrument, along with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Martin, who lives in Chesnee, South Carolina, was arrested there on unrelated fraud charges a day after Shelby Police filed their charges. She later waived extradition and was served the North Carolina warrants on Oct. 9.

Martin was known as Janet Brown at the middle school, the Shelby Star reported.

Shelby Middle School posted on Facebook for it’s teacher spotlight 

