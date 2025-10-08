Listen Live
Celebs Celebrate Coiffure Curator Cliff Vmir’s FEMMÈ Grand Opening, Opulent Luxury Ensues [Exclusive]

Published on October 8, 2025

When beauty mogul and celebrity coiff curator Cliff Vmir opened the doors to his new FEMMÈ flagship in Buckhead, Atlanta, it wasn’t just another ribbon-cutting moment. It was a dazzling declaration of ownership, of artistry, and of breaking barriers in an industry that rarely sees young Black men at the helm of beauty empires.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The 27-year-old serial entrepreneur continues to expand his beauty legacy with FEMMÈ’s 3,000-square-foot headquarters, now serving as a retail storefront, full-service salon, and operational warehouse for his growing haircare line. The expansion represents a milestone in inclusivity and innovation.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

“I’ve been a hairstylist for over 20 years, so this has been a long time coming,” Vmir shared in a press statement. “Opening my FEMMÈ storefront and expanding our products into over 250 stores throughout the country means the world to me.”

That same world-class ambition was reflected in every inch of the space. Designed by iElevated Images, FEMMÈ radiates modern glam—from its sleek epoxy floors to custom DSD art installations—embodying the mix of luxury and hustle that defines Atlanta’s beauty scene.

The Grand Opening: A Star-Studded Celebration

The grand opening transformed 2223 Faulkner Road NE into a fashion-forward playground for Atlanta’s elite. Hosted by V103’s Tori Starr, the event drew Da Brat and Judy Harris-Dupart, Saucy Santana, Sukihana, Tammy Rivera, Karlie Redd, Big Sexy, Shekinah, and Shod Santiago, among others.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Inside, guests were greeted by Cliff’s hand-selected FEMMÈ Boys—a team of male stylists redefining the gender narrative of glam. DJ Steff kept the energy high as attendees sipped on FEMMÈ-branded cocktails, sampled slushies by Slushy Box ATL, and indulged in custom bites by Feed the Streetz.

The celebration wasn’t just glamorous—it was symbolic. Cliff was presented with a Resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives, honoring his trailblazing achievements in beauty and business.

Inside the Pink Palace: The Power of Persistence

When asked about the salon’s signature aesthetic, Cliff laughed as he recounted an accidental design twist.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

“It wasn’t supposed to be this,” he admitted. “We had a mishap with the floors, and I had to mix pinks together to fix it—but then everything had to match. The chairs, the walls, everything. It became its own vibe.”

That unintentional reinvention mirrors his journey—turning setbacks into statements.

“People told me, ‘You’ll never find chairs that match,’ or ‘You won’t get what you want.’ I didn’t stop until I did,” he said with a smile.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

FEMMÈ, which translates to “woman” in French, is more than a name, it’s a mission. Cliff explained that he wanted to create a space where women feel safe, celebrated, and empowered.

“I want women to come in and feel like boys are their safe space. We’re your gay best friends—your secrets are safe with us, and we’re gonna slay your hair every time.”

Beyond the Chair: Cliff Vmir’s Movement in Beauty

From styling Cardi B, Trina, and Jazmine Sullivan to selling over 15,000 products on TikTok Shop, Cliff Vmir’s reach extends beyond celebrity circles. His brand FEMMÈ represents the intersection of entrepreneurship, representation, and community.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Beauty, for Cliff, is not just about hair—it’s about healing and visibility. As October 11 approaches—National Coming Out Day—his grand opening feels particularly aligned with celebration and pride.

“Beauty is my life,” Cliff shared. “Whether I’m styling hair or shipping products, I wake up every day living it. I just want people to know: never stop, never take ‘no’ for an answer.”

A Legacy in Motion

Cliff Vmir’s FEMMÈ is more than a salon; it’s a movement rooted in resilience, community, and confidence. With each expansion, he’s not only scaling a brand but also rewriting what success looks like for queer, Black entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

As FEMMÈ cements its place in Atlanta’s luxury scene and beyond, Cliff’s story serves as a reminder that beauty has no bounds—and that the most powerful makeovers start from within.

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Follow FEMMÈ on Instagram: @femmehaircare

Follow Cliff Vmir: @cliffvmir

Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O
Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ
Freddy O

