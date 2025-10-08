Deion Sanders to Undergo Four-Hour Procedure for Blood Clots

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Deion Sanders is once again facing a serious health challenge, but the Colorado football coach says he’s trusting God and staying focused on recovery.

“I’m having a procedure today,” Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “Prayerfully I’ll be right back at practice tomorrow. It is what it is. We found what we found. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and an incredible group of trainers here. It has nothing to do with me working or competing—it’s hereditary. It is what it is. I trust God with all my heart.”

The announcement comes just days after Sanders admitted he was in severe pain following Colorado’s 35–21 loss to TCU. The 58-year-old coach revealed that he suspected new blood clots had formed in his leg. “Cat’s out of the bag,” he said Saturday. “I think I’ve got more blood clots. It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy. I’m not getting blood to my leg—that’s why it’s throbbing.”

Sanders’ latest health battle is part of a long and difficult medical journey that has tested him repeatedly over the past several years.

In 2021, while coaching at Jackson State, Sanders spent more than three weeks in the hospital after doctors discovered severe circulation issues. The ordeal resulted in the amputation of two toes on his left foot and the removal of part of his calf.

Then, during his first season at Colorado in 2023, Sanders underwent multiple procedures to remove blood clots from his right leg and to straighten toes on his left foot. He also missed the Pac-12 Media Day that summer due to recovery.

Adding to his struggles, Sanders disclosed earlier this year that he underwent surgery for bladder cancer. The treatment required part of his intestine to be reconstructed to function as a new bladder—yet he still managed to return to the sidelines just months later.

Despite these challenges, Sanders remains steadfast in his purpose and his faith. “I trust God with all my heart,” he repeated Tuesday, emphasizing that his focus remains on his players and the program.

Known for his toughness both on and off the field, Sanders says he’s determined to keep coaching as long as he’s physically able. “Prayerfully, I’ll be right back,” he said, confident that this latest setback won’t slow him down for long.

