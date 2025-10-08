Sheriff McFadden Defends Meeting With DaBaby Amid Controversy

Source:

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is defending his decision to meet with Charlotte rapper DaBaby after facing criticism over the artist’s recent music video that referenced the killing of Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in South End.

In a statement Tuesday, McFadden said he met with DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, to discuss community issues such as mental health, substance abuse, and violence prevention. He emphasized that the Sheriff’s Office had no role in producing the video, which has drawn national attention.

A photo of the meeting posted to the Sheriff’s Facebook page received numerous comments; some praised the efforts of the two, while others found it inappropriate.

“As usual, Sheriff McFadden seems more focused on his own popularity than fulfilling his duties as Sheriff. In this instance, his possible collaboration with an individual who has a well-documented criminal past raises serious concerns. While I’m not passing personal judgment on either party, I believe such collaboration is inappropriate for someone holding an office that relies so heavily on public trust and perception. It’s clearly time for a change in leadership in Mecklenburg County,” one commentator said.

McFadden noted DaBaby’s history of community outreach, including food drives, toy donations, voter registration efforts, and support for families in crisis.

The sheriff acknowledged public backlash for meeting with people who have had run-ins with the justice system but said he believes in giving everyone the chance to make a positive impact.

“My door is open,” McFadden said, adding that he will meet with anyone “regardless of their position” who has ideas to better serve the community.

