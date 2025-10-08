Listen Live
Local

CLT Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

During federal shutdowns, essential employees such as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents continue working without pay.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport / Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Officials at North Carolina’s two largest airports, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) say flight operations are continuing without disruption despite the ongoing government shutdown.

A spokesperson for the city of Charlotte told The Charlotte Observer there are “minimal short-term impacts” expected at CLT, with no immediate effect on daily operations. RDU officials also said they have not seen any shutdown-related disruptions but did not comment on potential future delays.

During federal shutdowns, essential employees such as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents continue working without pay. In previous shutdowns, staffing shortages and worker absences led to longer security lines and travel delays nationwide.

Travelers can check their flight status at cltairport.com/flights or rdu.com/airline-information/flight-status, or directly through their airline.

CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown  was originally published on wbt.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
News

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway
Contests

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close