October Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness, encourage early detection, and support those affected by the disease. Across the U.S., communities and organizations are holding events and campaigns featuring the pink ribbon — a symbol of solidarity and hope.
The American Cancer Society estimates more than 298,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year. Health experts stress the importance of regular screenings, like mammograms, to improve outcomes.
