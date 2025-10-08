Listen Live
Local

October Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Day With Copy Space Illustration
KakigoriStudio

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness, encourage early detection, and support those affected by the disease. Across the U.S., communities and organizations are holding events and campaigns featuring the pink ribbon — a symbol of solidarity and hope.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 298,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year. Health experts stress the importance of regular screenings, like mammograms, to improve outcomes.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

News

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway
Contests

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close