Home Of Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Admin Catches Fire, People Suspect MAGA Was Involved

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump’s authoritarian abuse of the powers granted to him by his office is getting plenty of pushback, not just from American citizens — who continue to keep his administration’s approval ratings in the gutter where they belong — but also from federal judges who keep ruling against him and his policies. What we probably don’t talk about, however, is the potential for these judges to be retaliated against by MAGA supporters, especially since Trump and his officials keep demonizing them publicly.

In South Carolina, authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed the gated community home of state Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former Democratic state Sen. Arnold Goodstein. While, so far, investigators say they have found no evidence indicating the fire was set intentionally, people across social media are having a difficult time not speculating that the event might be tied to Judge Goodstein’s recent ruling that temporarily blocked South Carolina officials from handing over the state’s entire voter database to the U.S. Department of Justice at the demand of the White House.

According to the New York Times, Goodstein ruled in favor of a South Carolina voter who had sued the state, arguing that releasing such sensitive personal information would violate state law and her constitutional rights. Of course, the Republican-controlled state Supreme Court reversed the judge’s order, but that hasn’t stopped Trump supporters and sycophants like White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller from railing against “far-left Democrat judges” with no concern for how Trump’s passionately loyal followers might respond. After all, these are the same people who insist on blaming “far-left rhetoric” for the killing of Charlie Kirk and other acts of political violence, while ignoring (or deleting) data that shows it is the far-right that is far more responsible for instances of domestic terrorism.

Anyway, as for the fire at the Goodstein home, the good news is that everyone in the home escaped with their lives. According to the Post and Courier, the judge was walking her dogs at the time when the fire engulfed the home, and her husband, who was home, jumped out the back to escape. The other occupants in the house escaped as well. Capt. K.C. Campbell of Colleton County Fire Rescue told the Times that three people, who were not publicly identified, were hospitalized with injuries.

What caused the fire is still unknown, and law enforcement officials in South Carolina are urging elected officials, media outlets, and the public to “exercise good judgment and not share information that has not been verified” during the investigation.

