Listen Live
Celebrity

Donald Trump Says Sean ‘Diddy” Combs Pleaded For Pardon

MAGA Boy Records: Donald Trump Says Sean ‘Diddy” Combs Pleaded For Pardon To Avoid Prison, Orange Man Considering

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Patrick McMullan Archives
Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Sean “Diddy, Puff Daddy, Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for the charges he was convicted of related to transportation for the purpose of prostitution. Based on his reaction in court, and the fact that he had a speaking engagement booked in Miami next week, Combs fully expected to be home for Thanksgiving and Christmas but the judge said “you ain’t…goin’ nowhere…you ain’t…goin’ nowhere…you must be stopped now…you’re a bad boy for life.”

Despite the fact that Combs was granted time served (14 months) in his sentence, there is no doubt that Combs is desperate to avoid spending three years behind bars. Evidence of his desperation comes via a CNN report that quotes Donald Trump confirming that the music mogul has contacted him asking for a pardon.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked Donald if he would consider a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend who has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with him for sex trafficking purposes. To which Donald replied, “a lot of people have asked me for pardons,” and then name dropped Combs by his former moniker “Puff Daddy”.

Here’s what one of Comb’s lawyers told CNN back in August:

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister at the time.

We won’t be surprised in the slightest if the orange man grants this request. Even less surprising will be Comb’s integrity-free obsequiousness if he is given a reprieve from the MAGA chieftain. Can’t you see it? Diddy dressed in a shiny suit with a red, white, and blue top hat, dancing a jig at a Trump fundraiser all while disingenuously calling for “love” and “unity” amongst Americans. Hell, Diddy might even put Trump on one of his flop albums as a featured guest or in a music video drinking champagne together abroad a private jet. At this point, everything is on the table, including dignity.

The post MAGA Boy Records: Donald Trump Says Sean ‘Diddy” Combs Pleaded For Pardon To Avoid Prison, Orange Man Considering appeared first on Bossip.

MAGA Boy Records: Donald Trump Says Sean ‘Diddy” Combs Pleaded For Pardon To Avoid Prison, Orange Man Considering  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway
Contests

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close