Violent Crime Down, but FOP Still Calls for National Guard Assistance

Lacheev

According to WCCB, new crime data obtained reveals a 20% drop in violent crimes, including homicides and robberies, compared to this time last year. But despite the downward trend, calls for increased security measures are growing following high-profile incidents like the murder of Iryna Zarutska on the city’s Light Rail system.

The Fraternal Order of Police in Charlotte has sent a letter to local, state, and federal leaders urging them to deploy the National Guard to help address ongoing safety concerns and police staffing shortages.

“Despite statistical progress, violent crime continues to be a daily reality in Charlotte,” wrote the FOP president.

City officials, however, have pushed back on the proposal. Mayor Vi Lyles said she has no plans to request National Guard assistance, and several city council members have also voiced opposition to the idea.

To read the full story and check the crime data, click here