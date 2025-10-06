Driver strikes cars, attempts escape near I-85 bridge in Gaston County
A driver struck several vehicles and fled from officers on foot near the I-85 bridge in Gaston County, authorities said Monday.
According to WBTV, police say the incident unfolded during a traffic stop attempt, when the suspect sped off, hitting multiple cars before abandoning the vehicle and running from the scene.
No serious injuries were reported. The suspect was later taken into custody.
