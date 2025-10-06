NC native stars in Panthers’ dramatic rally win
The Carolina Panthers matched the largest comeback in franchise history Sunday, rallying from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 — and it was North Carolina native Rico Dowdle who led the charge.
According to WBTV, the Asheville-born running back rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown, stepping in for the injured Chuba Hubbard. Dowdle’s performance tied for the second-most rushing yards in a game in team history, just four shy of the all-time record.
After a shaky start, Carolina clawed back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, capped by a Bryce Young touchdown pass to rookie Mitchell Evans. The Panthers’ defense held strong in the final minutes to seal the win.
-
#BREAKING Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison
-
Rest In Power: Assata Shakur, Revolutionary, Author, & Black Liberation Icon Passes Away At 78
-
Yung Miami Says Diddy Is ‘Loving, Genuine, Supportive’ In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Bad Boy Founder’s Sentencing
-
It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky