Rekindled Romance Realized: Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny Announce Their Engagement

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are headed to the altar!

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The longtime couple announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a carousel of pictures from their engagement photoshoot. The series of snaps includes multiple outfit changes for the pair, engaging in some PDA through different poses as Destiny shows off her gorgeous ring.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” Powers wrote in the caption of their joint post.

The photos show off just how many stages of life the pair have been through together, featuring them smiling and laughing as they sit on the couch, kiss on a windowsill, and even eat takeout on the floor of the kitchen.

The couples’ celebrity friends rushed to the comments to wish them well on their new journey, gushing over the beautiful photos and the good news.

Ayo Edebiri hit the comments with a few emojis,”😭❤️❤️❤️,” while Issa Rae called the photoshoot, “EVERYTHING!!! 🥹🎉” before congratulating them. Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed also jumped in the comments to send her well-wishes, writing, “Ahhhhh! Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉 such a beautiful couple!”

Powers and Destiny first started dating in 2018 before splitting in 2022, though they remained close friends following their breakup. Earlier this year, the couple confirmed they were back together, with Ryan calling the actor and model her “best friend.”

“I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way,” the Grown-ish alum told PEOPLE with a smile back in February, confirming their rekindled romance. “He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends — you know, we’re more than best friends.”

The actress went on to say that being “very supportive of each other” is “something that we’ll continue to do.”

Keith echoed her same sentiments a few months later, saying that his now-fiancée has made him a better artist.

“It’s just like we’re so locked in and we just get each other’s jokes and it’s just easy,” he told the outlet. “We just flow honestly. And she teaches me a lot. I don’t know if I teach her stuff, but she teaches me so much. She’s made me a better artist, so it’s been great.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

