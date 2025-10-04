Jordin Sparks & Byron And CeCe Scott Bring Star Power And Real Investment Opportunities To ‘America’s Real Deal’ [Exclusive]

Forget sitting back and watching entrepreneurs pitch while investors decide their fate, America’s Real Deal flips the script with Jordin Sparks, Byron and CeCe Scott, and BOSSIP’s got all the deets!

Already airing on Roku and expandied to Amazon Prime on October 1, the nationally syndicated business reality competition invites viewers to watch, shop, vote, and invest in real time. Each episode puts $250,000+ on the table, with a $100,000 Season Champion prize, and viewers can become part of the action by simply scanning an on-screen QR code.

During an exclusive press junket for America’s Real Deal, Jordin Sparks and America’s Real Deal ICONS Byron and CeCe Scott explained how this first-of-its-kind format is designed to change lives—both for entrepreneurs and for families watching at home.

For Sparks, who is a Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and entrepreneur, the show offered a chance to merge her entertainment background with real-world impact.

“It was fun to be able to not only be the host, but to also encourage them and say, ‘Hey, you know what? It’s scary sometimes. I know this is a lot of pressure,’” Sparks said. “I was also absorbing everything that was going on… it really was a learning experience for me. Now that I have my son, me and my husband are always talking about what we’re going to do to build generational wealth for him. To be able to learn and grow my own portfolio was really great.”

She sees the interactive structure as more than a gimmick—it’s a conversation starter.

“Kids are watching and their parents are watching,” she explained. “It makes them go, what am I actually doing here and how can this help me? I think it’s really important that we have those financial conversations.”

Sparks also connected the dots between entertainment and entrepreneurship:

“There’s a lot of similarities between the entertainment world and the investment world. I have to know my strategy, marketing, angle, audience—and so do these contestants.”

“All In or Out”: Byron & CeCe Scott on Mentoring With Heart—and Strategy

Byron Scott, an NBA Champion and former Lakers head coach, brings competitive energy to the show’s in or out investment style, where ICONS decide on the spot without negotiating founders down.

“This is a show that can change lives,” he said. “You have a chance to invest in a product, hear all the questions that the ICONS and Millionaires’ Row ask, and get a lot of information. We’ve done the work for you. Now you just decide how much you want to invest. Within three to four years, this company could be worth $40 or $50 million.”

But for Byron, competition doesn’t overshadow encouragement.

“I’ve always been a very positive person, so I’m always trying to encourage people to do the best they can,” he shared. “Even when you are knocked down, get back up. Try again.”

CeCe Scott, an entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer, said their mentorship often feels like a family huddle.

“We could sit in the family room with our kids, with our grandkids, and as a team talk amongst each other: What do you think about that idea? It’s a learning thing for our family,” she said, admitting with a laugh, “I do say yes to anything and everything and everyone’s ideas.”

As business partners and spouses, they’ve perfected their back-and-forth.

“We go on as one,” CeCe explained. “We whisper and decide fast. But I get to make most of the decisions.”

Byron added with a grin, “At the end of the day, 80 percent of the time she still gets her way.”

Why the Time Is Now

The trio agreed that America’s Real Deal lands at the perfect cultural moment.

“There’s never been a time like now where social media is so huge,” Sparks said. “You get direct access to being a part of something. Who knows—someone might see an idea on the show and end up on the next season.”

Byron emphasized the show’s potential to transform viewers into owners.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said. “We’ve informed you about these companies from head to toe. Now you just have to decide how much you want to invest.”

With the series heading to Amazon Prime, CeCe summed up the excitement:

“Bigger and better—it’s all about more eyeballs.”

Where America Invests in the Next Big Thing

America’s Real Deal isn’t just another competition show—it’s an open invitation for everyday Americans to build wealth alongside seasoned investors. With Sparks’ encouragement, Byron and CeCe’s mentorship, and a platform designed for action, the show lives up to its tagline:

Where America invests in the next big thing.

Catch America’s Real Deal now on Roku and streaming on Amazon Prime starting October 1, and learn how to watch, shop, vote, and invest at AmericasRealDeal.com.

