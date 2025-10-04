Peace Up, A-Town Down! Rémy Martin Celebrates ‘This Is My City’ Campaign With ATL’s Flyest And Finest, Brings Out Big Tigger, DJ Suss One & More For F.I.L.A. Festivities

Peace up, A-Town down!

The vibes were high and drinks were flowing at Rémy Martin‘s ‘This Is My City’ celebration that brought together Atlanta‘s flyest (and finest) tastemakers, movemakers, and doers for exquisite photo moments, hip-moving sounds, and an innovative snack pop-up (with every Rap Snack flavor imaginable!) at The Retreat in midtown.

Hosted by Big Tigger and NYC Power 105.1’s DJ Suss One, the exclusive soirée toasted to Atlanta’s boundary-pushing prowess across sound, style, and spirit while spotlighting ‘This Is My City’ microgrant winner, Sheoyki Jones, Founder of cultural impact agency Social Xurrency.

Mentored by Big Tigger (ATL mentor) and DJ Suss One, the emerging strategist was gifted with a custom jacket designed by celebrity designer Jon Stan as a symbol of her impact on the culture.

Surrounded by lavish decor with Rémy Martin’s signature flair, guests enjoyed a collection of curated cocktails, including The Rémy Ginger, 75/85, Passion our le Cognac, and French Press (for the expresso martini baddies).

Powered by Rémy Martin V.S.O.P, ‘This Is My City’ is a mentorship and microgrant program that celebrates emerging creatives and entrepreneurs across major U.S. cities.

Through grants, mentorship, and recognition, the initiative supports the next generation of talent shaping culture in their communities.

“As we celebrate the launch of the V.S.O.P ‘This is My City’ limited-edition collection, we are proud to honor the local talent, culture, and legacies that have shaped these iconic cities and continue to inspire the future,” said Tonia Mancino, VP of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas, per Essence.

Next up on the ‘This Is My City’ tour is Detroit (Oct. 15) and Chicago (Oct. 21) where guests can continue exploring specialty cocktails that reflect the spirit’s depth and elegance while celebrating their city’s microgrant winner.

