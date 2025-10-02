Listen Live
Local

NASCAR Driver Joins Breast Cancer Survivors Ahead of CLT Playoff Race

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
AUTO: SEP 21 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301
Icon Sportswire

NASCAR driver Erik Jones joined over 100 breast cancer survivors and supporters for a special event leading up to this weekend’s playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Jones — who drives the iconic No. 43 car — helped paint the pit road wall pink in preparation for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400.

According to WBTV, drivers Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, and Cole Custer also took part in the event.

The gathering came just as October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — was about to begin. Along with painting, attendees listened to speakers, and many took time to write messages of hope and remembrance on the pit wall.

To read the full story, click here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Entertainment

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Celebrity

Diddy Sentencing Update: Cassie’s Gut-Wrenching Letter & Prosecutors Push For 11 Years

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close