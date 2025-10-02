Celebrity Canine Cases: What Tyrese Gibson’s Legal Battle With His Cane Corsos Reveals About Pet Liability

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Tyrese Gibson, known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise, is facing serious legal trouble after his dogs fatally attacked another pet in his upscale Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta and NBC News, a warrant for Gibson’s arrest was issued in Fulton County on Sept. 22, citing cruelty to animals. The incident occurred just days earlier, on Sept.18, when four of Gibson’s cane corsos were seen running loose in the Buckhead neighborhood. They killed a five-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry, the beloved pet of neighbor Harrison Parker.

What did Tyrese Gibson’s dogs do on the night of the incident?

Henry had been let outside to use the bathroom around 10:02 p.m., and when Parker returned just five minutes later, he found the dog dead in the driveway. According to the police report obtained by both news outlets, Henry suffered blood loss, internal bleeding, separated and broken ribs, and puncture wounds.

“He was crushed…. it was horrible. I really hope his suffering was quick,” Parker told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Security footage from a neighbor’s home showed four large dogs running toward Parker’s home. That same evening, another neighbor called animal control, reporting that the same dogs had surrounded her front door, preventing her from reaching her car. An animal control officer arrived after midnight, found all four dogs in the yard, and escorted the caller safely to her vehicle. A friend of Gibson picked up the dogs that night, as the celeb was reportedly unavailable, and was issued a warning.

This reportedly wasn’t the first time the celebrity’s dogs had caused trouble.

This wasn’t the first complaint involving Gibson’s dogs. Fulton County Police Captain Nicole Dwyer confirmed that the celebrity dogs had been seen running loose in the neighborhood more than five times in recent months. Gibson had previously received a written warning on Sept. 7, NBC News noted.

Dwyer told the Associated Press, “Our priority is the safety of the community, and when there’s so many incidents of dogs, especially large dogs like this, getting out and then killing an animal, you know, what’s next? A child?” She added, “Our main priority is safety, and that’s why we want the dogs in custody.”

On Sept. 22, when animal control and police arrived at Gibson’s residence to collect the dogs, neither he nor the dogs were there. He refused to surrender over the phone and requested three to four days to sort things out, CBS Atlanta noted.

Tyrese has issued an apology for the attack.

Despite that, Gibson has publicly accepted full responsibility for the attack. On Oct. 1, he released a joint statement via Instagram with his attorney, Gabe Banks.

“On behalf of my client, Mr. Tyrese Gibson, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog in this tragic incident. Tyrese’s heart is truly broken, and he has been praying for the family constantly, hoping they may one day find it in their hearts to forgive him,” the statement read.

Gibson explained that he was out of town at the time of the attack and has since made what he called the “incredibly difficult” decision to rehome his pets.

“Tyrese made the incredibly difficult decision to rehome his two adult dogs and their three puppies in safe and loving homes. The liability of keeping them was simply too great, and he could not bear the thought of anything like this ever happening again.”

Facing public speculation about his whereabouts, Gibson clarified he was not fleeing from justice. After posting an Instagram video of himself on a beach, sparking rumors he had left the country, he clarified:

“I am not overseas — I’m here in LA with my family, still mourning the loss of my father just 15 days ago. To the family who lost their beloved pet: please know that I am praying for you, grieving with you, and will continue to face this tragedy with honesty, responsibility, and compassion.”

Gibson, a longtime pet lover, expressed deep sorrow over the situation.

“After nearly 40 years of being a passionate dog lover—raising everything from Pomeranians, Yorkies, Shih Tzus, Maltese, to larger breeds like Shar Peis—my dogs have only ever been treated as family. They’ve never been trained to harm, never spent a single day in attack or protection training, and they’ve grown up playing with kids and smaller dogs in my home. That’s why this incident has left me shocked, devastated, and heartbroken for the family affected.”

What happens under Georgia law if your pet kills another pet? Can celebrities be held liable?

Under Georgia’s Responsible Dog Owner Act, Gibson could face legal consequences. The law states that pet owners can be held liable if their dogs cause serious injury or death to a person or another animal. The consequences vary depending on the severity of the violation. A misdemeanor can result in up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A high and aggravated misdemeanor can mean up to a year in jail and up to $5,000 in fines. Felony charges—typically involving dogs previously deemed dangerous—can carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

Gibson’s attorney confirmed to the Associated Press that the actor is “cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts also weighed in, highlighting the broader implications for celebrity pet ownership and liability.

“Pet ownership is a responsibility that is not to be taken lightly. Those who allow their dogs to roam neighborhoods unrestrained will face serious consequences,” he told Fox 5 Atlanta, praising the Fulton County Police Department’s efforts. Pitts added that concerned residents of the Tuxedo Court neighborhood had alerted him to the ongoing danger posed by Gibson’s dogs, which he described as “terrorizing” the community for months.

As the case unfolds, Tyrese Gibson’s situation with his dogs serves as a cautionary tale about the responsibility—and potential liability—of owning large or aggressive pets, particularly as a public figure.

Whether celebrity dogs or not, accountability under the law applies to everyone.

