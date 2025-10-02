Listen Live
Fatal Shooting in Midtown Shopping Center

Published on October 2, 2025

Downtown Charlotte North Carolina USA
A 16-year-old boy died after being shot Wednesday night at a busy shopping center just outside Uptown Charlotte.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on October 1 at the Target shopping center on Metropolitan Avenue, near the intersection with Charlottetowne Avenue and South Kings Drive.

According to WBTV, an off-duty officer in the area heard the incident reported over the radio and immediately responded to the scene. He found the teen, later identified as Alexander Cruz Martinez, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The officer provided aid until paramedics arrived and transported Martinez to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Click here for the full story

