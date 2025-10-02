Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana ‘Rawrrr’ Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

The girls are (still!) fighting!

After going at it online with both Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, JT decided she wasn’t done getting things off her chest. On Wednesday, October 1, the City Girls alum added yet another opponent to her list: Saucy Santana.

After years of tension between them, JT went off on Cardi after being dissed on her Am I The Drama? track, “Magnet.” This exchange led to Hennessy jumping in on X to defend her sister, resulting in a lengthy back and forth.

Once she was done dealing with Hennessy, JT set her sights on her former friend, Saucy Santana, alleging that the rapper called her “ugly.”

In one tweet, JT posted a screenshot of a text, allegedly from Santana, where he said about JT’s relationship with Lil Uzi Vert: “U an [aesthetic] for him. Rockstar takes dingy b***h out the hood.”

“Mind you Santana a TRICK! where your car at worried about MY n**** when you pay for d**k!” JT continued in a follow-up tweet. “Traded ya career to do d**ks outta the hookah lounge in ATL you scum bum ass b***h bring your fat ass here h*e!”

While it’s unclear exactly when JT decided to take their beef online, things seem to have started when a clip circulated of Santana rapping along to Cardi’s JT diss track.

“Pu**y ass ponk you f***ing with a REAL down south dade county b***h! Not a colonizer!” JT continued in another tweet about Santana. “You f***ing poser BRING YA BIRTH CERTIFICATE to the flo h*e you ain’t really from the town idgaf how many D**KS you sucked outta FL that ain’t yo hood!”

In another post, JT shared an another alleged message from Santana warning her to stop these antics before her “tea gets spilled.”

“B***hes always thrusting to spill tea it’s no tea!!!! Never come with FACTS! always allegations!” JT wrote. “Jealous ass h*es can’t stop me!”

In response to her tweet tirade, Santana took to X to question why the City Girl decided to take things public instead of handling them privately.

“If I violated u privately when u texted my phone this morning. Why are you on the timeline?” he asked. “I asked u to keep it in the messages & if u did wanna be an internet ass b***h to POST EVERYTHING!!!!”

He went on to post a screenshot of his text conversation with JT, which goes from a pleasant interaction in February to an intense message allegedly from the rapper that morning.

Santana continued, “Stop picking on me think imma weak link. YOU always bringing me in some s**t. Nicki played in yo face! And laughed in yo face while doing it but, instead u “whacking” me and tryna use the Barbz for a rollout. Now, Nicki told them it’s a black out “I ain’t gotta throw shade to get a fan base”

That’s when Santana announced he would be going live because “it’s too much to type.”

During his nearly 30 minute X Spaces, Saucy accused JT of having beef with multiple female rappers claiming she doesn’t like anybody around her. Santana claims JT doesn’t like Cardi, Nicki, GloRilla, or Doechii, adding that JT was allegedly afraid to unfollow Cardi B on social media, despite not having liked her for a while.

According to Santana, the City Girls rapper has all this hate for everyone else “all because the number one person in your life that you love, don’t like you, h*e.”

He went on to talk about some alleged interactions with JT’s boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, claiming the only time the star is happy is when he’s not around her. Santana also acted out multiple times he’s seen Uzi out with JT, during which he mimicked a “rawrrrr” noise the rockstar supposedly made to express his disinterest.

All in all, Santana claims JT continues to start problems with people as album promo, saying nobody is interested in the City Girl without any drama attached. He also said JT’s 2024 mixtape, City Cinderella, only got streams because she used beef with Yung Miami to gain traction–as Miami listened in to the X Spaces live.

