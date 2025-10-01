JaNa Craig Says She’s NOT Dating Key Glock Despite ‘She Ready’ Romance Rumors

Social media was buzzing with rumors of a spicy new romance after Love Island USA star JaNa Craig and Key Glock were spotted getting cozy. However, JaNa herself has officially crushed those dreams, confirming that her relationship with the rapper is strictly platonic.

The speculation surrounding the status of JaNa and Key Glock reached a fever pitch recently after the reality star was spotted hanging out with the Paper Route Empire rap star in NYC ahead of the release of his “She Ready” video. As BOSSIP previously reported, JaNa was seen holding his hand and asking him if he was ready to go. The PDA and nervous giggles led a TMZ cameraperson to ask about the blossoming relationship, but even then, Craig insisted they were just friends who were working together. Now, JaNa is doubling down on that sentiment. During the launch of her own Truly custom flavor at a meet and greet in L.A., she told TMZ Hip Hop that her relationship with Key Glock is nothing but “daps and hugs” and that they are simply “homies.”

JaNa and Key Glock: The Ultimate Betrayal and “Serial Killer Vibes”

The public’s intense desire to see JaNa with Key Glock stems largely from the disastrous and highly dramatic end of her previous relationship. The speculation about JaNa and Key Glock came less than a month after she split from her boyfriend of almost a year, Kenny Rodriguez, whom she met on Love Island USA season 6. The breakup, which happened just ahead of their one-year anniversary, was initiated by Craig amid swirling rumors of racism and allegations that Rodriguez was only staying with her for the career benefits. JaNa never confirmed the exact cause of the split, but she did address the situation on Instagram, making it clear the reality was far worse than public speculation.

“As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is,” Craig wrote on her IG Story in July. She continued, “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

Adding a layer of truly bizarre reality TV drama, the last few months of their relationship were shown on Peacock’s Love Island: Beyond the Villa. In one episode, JaNa admitted that Kenny gave her “serial killer vibes” on their anniversary date.

With such a devastating end to her last romance, it’s understandable that JaNa is choosing to take her time. While she may have crushed the dreams of fans hoping to see her with Key Glock, her current focus is on her personal life and finding stability. She told TMZ Hip Hop she’s “loving the single life at the moment,” calling it a “riveting chapter for her 28th year of life,” but confirming she’s “still being a good girl.”

