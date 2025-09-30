BravoCon 2025 Announces Star-Studded Schedule Featuring ‘Real Housewives’ Hijinks, ‘Summer House’ Havoc & ‘Below Deck’ Drama

Listen Live
BravoCon 2025 Announces Star-Studded Schedule

Andy's been alerted and BravoCon 2025 is on the way with over 150 Bravolebrities!

Published on September 30, 2025

Attention Bravo watchers, the home of Real Housewives hijinks, Summer House havoc, and Below Deck drama is almost ready for Sin City!

BravoCon
Source: Bravo

BravoCon 2025 is taking place Nov. 14-16 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, and the network just dropped the star-studded lineup featuring more than 150 Bravolebrities, including Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Bozoma St. John, Sheree Whitfield, Alexia Nepola, Ms. Quad, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Monique Samuels, and maaaaany more!

Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Season 16 Premiere Celebration
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to an official press release, Friday kicks things off with “Peaks and The Valley”, before Saturday serves up the all-Bravolebrity “Traitor de Force” showdown and not one, but two messy helpings of “Ask Andy.”

Sunday closes the curtain with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City making their Vegas debut and Bravo’s “Holiday Spectacular”, described as a “festive send-off” during BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen at Planet Hollywood.

With presenting sponsors State Farm® and T-Mobile in the mix, Bravo and Peacock report that fans can expect immersive activations, exclusive merch drops, and custom spaces made for Instagram flexes. The Bravo Insider Deck on the Plaza will also be buzzing with surprise Bravolebrity appearances, interactive fan challenges, and can’t-miss moments.

Andy Cohen Will Have Live Shows During BravoCon 2025

BOSSIP always implores people to “alert Andy ASAP”, but luckily, the Bravo boss is in the loop about BravoCon’s epic celebration, and he’s turning the strip into his own clubhouse with FIVE live shows across four nights at Planet Hollywood.

BravoCon
Source: Bravo / Bravo

The schedule includes:

Thursday, Nov. 13: The Days of Our Wives: 20 Years of The Real Housewives

Friday, Nov. 14: The Bravos

Saturday, Nov. 15: The Reading Room and The #1 Guys and Gals in the Group

Sunday, Nov. 16: Bravo’s Holiday Spectacular

Limited tickets for Sunday’s events and Andy’s shows are still up for grabs at BravoCon2025.com.

If you can’t make it to BravoCon in person, you’re in luck! Peacock, which serves as the exclusive streaming partner for BravoCon, is expanding its coverage with live access to the Bravoverse Live Stage and next-day streams of every Gold and Glam Stage panel at noon ET.

Select panels from BravoCon 2023 are also currently available on the platform as a warm-up for this year’s event.

BravoCon
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Are YOU ready for BravoCon 2025?

