Prosecutors Want Diddy to Serve at Least 11 Years in Prison

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once celebrated as one of hip-hop’s most influential moguls, is now awaiting a prison sentence that could strip him of his freedom for more than a decade. Prosecutors told a federal judge in New York on Tuesday that Combs should serve at least 11 years in prison, arguing that his behavior has left a trail of victims still haunted by fear.

The 55-year-old music figure was convicted earlier this year on two counts of arranging for sex workers to cross state lines for encounters he directed with his girlfriends. The sensational trial revealed what prosecutors described as “baby oil-fueled freak-offs,” where drugs and violence reportedly played a role. While jurors acquitted him of the most severe charges — racketeering and sex trafficking — he still faces up to 20 years behind bars.

In a late-night court filing, prosecutors described Combs as “unrepentant” and accused him of inflicting “decades of psychological, emotional, and physical damage.” The filing included letters from victims, each describing the long shadow of abuse. “He is not the victim,” prosecutors wrote, urging the court to weigh the lasting pain of those who lived through his violence.

Among the letters was testimony from R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who had already taken the stand during the trial. Now 37 and a mother, Ventura revealed she still suffers nightmares and flashbacks from her decade-long relationship with Combs. In her letter, she described how fear continues to dictate her life. “My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality,” she wrote, explaining that she had moved her family out of New York and remained in hiding out of fear of retaliation.

Prosecutors argued that Combs’ punishment should reflect the seriousness of his actions, especially given the way he orchestrated and controlled the encounters. Meanwhile, his defense team is pushing for leniency, suggesting a sentence of just 14 months. They argued that since jurors acquitted him of coercing women into sex, the testimonies about abuse should not play a role in his sentencing. His lawyers also claimed that Combs has already endured significant consequences, noting that he has spent more than a year in a Brooklyn federal lockup since his 2024 arrest and has seen his career and reputation collapse.

Combs’ legal team insists that “time served” is enough, pointing to his lost career and the humiliation of incarceration. But prosecutors maintain that a slap on the wrist would be unjust, citing prior cases where similar crimes carried sentences of over 10 years.

The sentencing, scheduled for Friday, will mark the latest chapter in a stunning fall from grace for the man who once stood at the center of music, fashion, and celebrity culture. Whether he walks free sooner or spends more than a decade behind bars, the outcome will be closely watched by fans, critics, and survivors alike.

