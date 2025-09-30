Cardi B Apologizes To Latto After She Catches A Savage Stray In Leaked Audio Threatening To ‘Knock Out’ Ice Spice

Cardi B is happy to admit she isn’t “too prideful” to apologize to one of her friends in the industry.

Cardi and Nicki Minaj went off at one another on X last night, September 29, reigniting their longtime feud. While their back and forth was the main story, Latto and Ice Spice were also dragged into the mix thanks to newly surfaced audio.

A phone call recording made it’s way onto the internet, which features Cardi ranting about Ice Spice. But, in the midst of her anger, she ended up throwing a stray shot at Latto, for which she has apologized.

In the aforementioned audio–which was allegedly not recent–Cardi goes off over Ice Spice seemingly dissing her in a leaked track. She threatened to pull up on “Munch” rapper and “beat her a**,” before repeatedly saying she’s “not a p*ssy” like Latto and will actually follow through with her threats.

Latto and Ice Spice have been sending subliminals back and forth over the last few years, but ended up putting their issues to rest when they collaborated on “Gyatt” earlier this month. This call seems to have happened before their reconciliation.

Shortly after the phone call was leaked, the “Magnet” rapper took to X to iron out a few details, making sure fans understood she and Latto are on good terms.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f**k with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet,” she wrote on X. “AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

Latto has yet to comment on the leaked call, but judging by their recent collaborations, it seems like the leaked audio is just a small bump in the road. Her and Cardi have continually supported one another over the years, most recently with Latto jumping on the surprise remix to Cardi’s “ErrTime” just last week.

Prior to their Am I The Drama? collab, Cardi joined Latto on her track, “Put It On Da Floor” in 2024.

