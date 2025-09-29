FBI Director Kash Patel Wants Us To Stop Celebrating Assata Shakur, And, Well — Nope!

Source:

The moment it was confirmed that revolutionary Black icon Assata Shakur passed away, we knew or should have known that mainstream media outlets were going to highlight the fact that she was a wanted fugitive accused and convicted of killing a cop, because white America’s interpretation of history has always been prioritized in the mainstream.

And booooooy, does white America have a good little lapdog in FBI Director Kash Patel.

On Sunday, Patel apparently got so fed up (see what I did there?) with people mourning the death and celebrating the life of Shakur as a revolutionary who died free in Cuba after escaping a prison sentence many believe was unjust, that he took to X to remind America she was convicted of killing a police officer, a crime she always maintained her innocence of.

“Joanne Chesimard didn’t ‘fight for justice,'” Patel tweeted, referencing Shakur’s birth name. “She murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in cold blood, then fled to Cuba to escape accountability. The FBI never stopped calling her what she was: a terrorist. Mourning her is spitting on the badge and the blood of every cop who gave their life in service.”

Patel, of course, included a screenshot of Shakur’s FBI Most Wanted poster, as if people who are celebrating Assata wouldn’t already be aware of her story. What Patel wants — I mean, besides a head pat from his MAGA, white nationalist overseers — is for the government’s version of Shakur’s story to be divorced from historical context and any facts that get in the way of the FBI’s narrative.

So, Patel didn’t include anything about the all-white jury that convicted her, or that she was convicted without physical evidence, or that a surgeon who examined her said it was “anatomically impossible” that she shot Foerster in the way that was reported, and that it was “anatomically necessary” for her arms to have been raised for her to receive the bullet wounds she did in the shootout. Patel also didn’t bother mentioning the extensive history of law enforcement’s efforts to sabotage the civil rights and Black liberation movements, including the FBI’s COINTELPRO operations, and the outright malicious killing of Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton.

But perhaps Patel simply didn’t know any of that history. Maybe he just ran a quick Google search of Assata and went with whatever the AI Overview said. After all, how could one expect Patel — who never worked a day in the FBI until President Donald Trump made him the bureau’s director — to know in any great detail a history that happened more than five decades ago, when he couldn’t even recall the story of white supremacist mass shooter Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black people in a church just one decade ago?

Patel is part of a MAGA regime that has made it a top priority to sanitize American history and America’s historic mistreatment of Black people for white appeasement — of course, he’s going to tote the white supremacist line when it comes to Assata Shakur. In his tweet, he’s really preaching to his own choir while pretending to enlighten us who have already made up our minds about her because we know who she was, and, more to the point, what America was and still demonstrably is.

