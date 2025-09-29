Iconic Music Items Hit the Auction Block
Music fans will soon have the chance to own a slice of music history when a major auction takes place late next month.
According to WCCB, up for bid are iconic items once belonging to legendary artists — including John Lennon’s glasses from his “Lost Weekend” era, Elvis Presley’s Grand Prix sunglasses, and the fedora worn by Michael Jackson in his iconic “Smooth Criminal” music video.
These rare collectibles are expected to draw high bids from collectors and fans alike.
-
Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’
-
Rest In Power: Assata Shakur, Revolutionary, Author, & Black Liberation Icon Passes Away At 78
-
Yung Miami Says Diddy Is ‘Loving, Genuine, Supportive’ In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Bad Boy Founder’s Sentencing
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone