Black Men Die From Prostate Cancer Faster Than Any Other Race
Why do black men die from prostate cancer faster than any other race?
For the next Olympia D Senior Fit Fam Health Series, we’re discussing senior healthcare literacy!
Date 📅: Tuesday, October 14
NEW Location 📍: 5415 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28217
Time ⏰: 1pm
Text 314-296-7723 to reserve your FREE seat!
-
Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’
-
Rest In Power: Assata Shakur, Revolutionary, Author, & Black Liberation Icon Passes Away At 78
-
Yung Miami Says Diddy Is ‘Loving, Genuine, Supportive’ In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Bad Boy Founder’s Sentencing
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone