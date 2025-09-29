Things That May Affect A Man’s Prostate

kanruthai khamthet

This month is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and these are some thing that can affect your prostate.



For the next Olympia D Senior Fit Fam Health Series, we’re discussing senior healthcare literacy!



Date 📅: Tuesday, October 14



Location 📍: 8727 JW Clay Blvd Charlotte, NC 28262



Time ⏰: 1pm



Text 314-296-7723 to reserve your FREE seat!



#Centerwell #SeniorPrimaryCare #Seniors #Charlotte2w