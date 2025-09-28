Charlotte International Arts Festival Makes Its Return
The Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF), a Blumenthal Arts Original, is back for its fourth year in 2025. Running throughout September, the festival will take place at various locations across the city, celebrating global arts with a diverse lineup of performances, art installations, and international cuisines. According to WCCB. both local and international artists will showcase their work together, creating a vibrant cultural experience. CIAF will also collaborate with many established festivals representing Charlotte’s international communities, creating a unique “festival of festivals” that highlights the city’s rich and diverse multicultural spirit.
