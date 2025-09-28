Listen Live
Local

Family of JCSU Icon Pettis Norman Creates Scholarship in His Honor

Published on September 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
HBCU Classic pep rally brings heart and soul to Boston's City Hall Plaza
Boston Globe

The Johnson C. Smith University community paid tribute to a campus legend during Saturday’s homecoming celebration. At halftime of the Golden Bulls’ game against Bluefield State, the family of Pettis Norman took to the field to honor his legacy with a special presentation. They announced a $250,000 gift to establish a scholarship fund in Norman’s name, supporting future JCSU students, according to WBTV. Norman, a proud alumnus and former NFL player, passed away this summer. His wife, Ivette, called the scholarship a fitting way to continue his impact. The Golden Bulls honored him on the field too, winning 69-13 while wearing helmet decals with his initials and number.

To read the full story, click here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway
Contests

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway

News

Flavor Flav Back On Sobriety Journey After Relapse

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close