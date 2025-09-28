Family of JCSU Icon Pettis Norman Creates Scholarship in His Honor

Boston Globe

The Johnson C. Smith University community paid tribute to a campus legend during Saturday’s homecoming celebration. At halftime of the Golden Bulls’ game against Bluefield State, the family of Pettis Norman took to the field to honor his legacy with a special presentation. They announced a $250,000 gift to establish a scholarship fund in Norman’s name, supporting future JCSU students, according to WBTV. Norman, a proud alumnus and former NFL player, passed away this summer. His wife, Ivette, called the scholarship a fitting way to continue his impact. The Golden Bulls honored him on the field too, winning 69-13 while wearing helmet decals with his initials and number.

To read the full story, click here