Michael B. Jordan Is Twinning With TikTok Star Jordan The Stallion

Jordan For Jordan: Michael B. Jordan Does Perfect Impression For TikTok Sensation Jordan The Stallion

The "Sinners" actor donned the creator's signature glasses for an appearance on his massively popular page

Published on September 27, 2025

Michael B. Jordan x Jordan Hewlett
Source: Justin Goff Photos/ Jesse Grant

Michael B. Jordan showed off his acting skills in a fun moment with social media creator Jordan Hewlett, who goes by the name “@Jordan_the_Stallion8”.

The pair of Jordans were shooting an episode of the creator’s “Food” series when the viral moment went down. The clip goes from the bathroom mirror dialogue Hewlett is known for to the two donning chef’s clothes and sampling food prepared by the Sinners leading man, who has previously discussed his hobby of making a scene in the kitchen. He’s also co-owner of the popular NY hotspot, Las Lap, which specializes in Caribbean fare.

“And I also got some recipes, too,” the actor said before having Hewlett try a pastry.

The pairing comes days after the massively popular creator—he has 13.4 million Instagram followers and another 15.2 million on TikTok—collaborated with Jordan’s director bestie, Ryan Coogler, with whom he addressed the similarities between their appearances and pitched a movie concept also starring Jordan.

“Do you see the vision? Me, you, Michael B. Jordan. We’re all professors, right? You be the professor, I can give the homework,” Hewlett says in the clip. “Michael can be a substitute teacher in case I don’t want to go into work sometimes. How does that sound?”

The funny clip ends with Cooler agreeing to shot the film if the budget is no more than $50 and two tacos. Oop!

Hewlett has spun his quick and informative food videos into a social media marketing hotspot, collaborating with just about any artist with a project to promote, including Big Sean, Shakira, Method Man—who fans have said he looks like—as well as Donald Glover and Marlon Wayans. Celebs seem to love stepping into his world, and his simple formula of shooting directly into a bathroom mirror with his cell phone seems to work every time.

