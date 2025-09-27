Listen Live
Atlanta Funk Fest Returns With an R&B & Hip-Hop Dream Team

Atlanta Funk Fest Returns With An R&B & Hip-Hop Dream Team Featuring Ashanti, Tamar, Youngbloodz & Young Dro

Published on September 27, 2025

ATL’s ready to groove. Atlanta Funk Fest 2025 is pulling up Saturday, September 27, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater with a lineup built to shut the city down

. Doors swing open at 2 p.m., the music starts at 4 p.m., and the vibes won’t quit until the last note fades into the South Fulton night.

This year’s bill is nothing but certified hitmakers. Ashanti brings the early-2000s nostalgia, Trey Songz supplies the slow-burn heat, Tamar Braxton delivers powerhouse vocals, and hometown heavyweights Young Dro and YoungBloodZ promise to turn the lawn into a full-on crunk revival. R&B soulster Ro James rounds out a roster built for sing-alongs and two-step sessions.

Funk Fest is celebrating 25 years of good music, good people, and good times, and they’re making it easy to join the party.

Ticket tiers cover every kind of vibe:

  • Skybox VIP Suite – $306: indoor/outdoor patio, open bar, and complimentary bites.
  • Platinum VIP – $156: table seating right at the stage.
  • Reserved Seat – $81: theater-style comfort just behind VIP.
  • GA Lawn – $46: first-come, first-served with room to bring your own chair.
  • Cooler Pass – $30.50: pack your own food and drinks.

It’s the ultimate old-school R&B and hip-hop block party under the stars. Grab your crew, secure the fit, and lock in tickets at FunkFestTour.com or call 1-800-514-3849—because Atlanta knows how to keep the funk alive.

The post Atlanta Funk Fest Returns With An R&B & Hip-Hop Dream Team Featuring Ashanti, Tamar, Youngbloodz & Young Dro appeared first on Bossip.

