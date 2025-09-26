Seen On The Star-Studded Scene: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Soirée In Atlanta

The stars were out at Netflix’s Ruth & Boaz screening event that brought out costars Serayah and Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss, Jermaine Dupri, DeVon Franklin and wife Maria Castillo, DaBrat and Judy, Beauty In Black star Taylor Polidore, Montell Jordan, Lecrae, and more for immaculate vibes in the heart of midtown Atlanta.

Other notable attendees included Riley Burruss, Joey Bada$$, Eva Marcille, Miss Quad, Trina Braxton, Beyond The Gates star Brandon Claybon, Blue Kimble, Karlie Redd, Pour Minds cohosts Lex P and Drea Nicole, and Grits & Eggs podcast host Deante Kyle.

Produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin as part of their multi-picture first-look deal with Netflix, Ruth & Boaz is a modern-day reimagining of the timeless love story, rooted in faith, healing, and second chances.

“I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with DeVon Franklin with Ruth & Boaz,” said Perry in an interview with TUDUM. “I couldn’t be more excited for the world to get this look at such a powerful love story. I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience the film.” “…I think in this polarizing world, and at a time when the world seems to be growing colder every day, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good,” Perry continued. “And there’s no better place than Netflix.”

Serayah stars as Ruth Moably–a rising Atlanta singer who leaves behind fame after a personal tragedy for a fresh start in rural Tennessee where she cares for her late boyfriend’s mother (Phylicia Rashad).

While serving as caretaker, she unexpectedly finds new purpose and love with Boaz (Tyler Lepley)–a grounded and generous vineyard owner.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, the film features an original song by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, along with appearances by Lecrae, Jermaine Dupri, and Yung Joc.

Ruth & Boaz is now streaming on Netflix!

The post Seen On The Star-Studded Scene: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Soirée In Atlanta appeared first on Bossip.

Seen On The Star-Studded Scene: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Soirée In Atlanta was originally published on bossip.com