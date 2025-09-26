DeVon Franklin Brings Ruth and Boaz to Netflix and Talks Love

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

DeVon Franklin is celebrating a major milestone this week with the release of his latest project, Ruth and Boaz, now streaming on Netflix. The film, which blends faith, love, and authenticity, is already generating buzz, and Franklin sat down with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew to talk about the journey behind it.

While many know Franklin for his motivational talks on faith and love, he made it clear that his main career has always been in Hollywood. He started interning for Will Smith at just 18 years old and later worked as an executive before launching his own production company more than a decade ago. “The preaching has always been something I’ve done on the side,” he explained, adding that his younger brother pastors a church in Oakland.

When the conversation turned to Ruth and Boaz, Franklin revealed how personal the film was for him. After going through a public divorce, he said he poured his reflections on love and healing into the script. “The path is always love, period,” he said. “No matter what you go through… love starts with yourself. Sometimes we’re harder on ourselves than anyone else, and we need to give ourselves grace.” Creating the movie, he added, became part of his healing process.

The cast includes Saraya, Tyler Lepley, and the legendary Phylicia Rashad, alongside cameos from Babyface, Jermaine Dupri, and Lecrae. Franklin said casting was an organic process—he even personally called Saraya to convince her to audition, and when Tyler Lepley submitted a self-tape at the last minute, he knew instantly he had found his Boaz. “Their chemistry was off the charts,” Franklin said.

Working with Tyler Perry on the project was another breakthrough moment. Franklin recalled receiving a call from Perry, who offered to partner with him on making faith-based films for Netflix. Perry not only gave him the freedom to create but also opened the doors of his massive Atlanta studio. “You’ve never seen two Black men of faith in Hollywood partner up to make uplifting content. This is the first time it’s ever happened,” Franklin said proudly.

Though deeply rooted in faith, Franklin emphasized that the movie is not “preachy.” Instead, it’s designed to feel real and relatable. “People don’t watch movies for sermons—they watch for stories,” he said. “This is one of the first faith-based films made by us, starring us, and representing our communities authentically.”

Beyond his professional life, Franklin gave listeners a glimpse of his personal world. He confirmed his new marriage began with a brunch date arranged by a mutual friend, joked about being funnier than people realize, and spoke about staying humble and planting good seeds on the road to success.

As Ruth and Boaz makes its debut, Franklin hopes audiences not only fall in love with the story but also see it as the beginning of a new era for faith-centered films. “Let’s take it to number one,” he told listeners. “We got to make more.”

DeVon Franklin Brings Ruth and Boaz to Netflix and Talks Love was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com