Michael Jackson Accusers Are Now Seeking $400 Million From His Estate

More than a decade after Michael Jackson’s death, his estate is still locked in bitter legal battles—this time facing a $400 million demand from two of his longtime accusers.

According to court documents filed on September 15, Wade Robson and James Safechuck are seeking the staggering amount in damages related to their allegations of sexual abuse by the pop icon. The number came to light as part of a dispute involving Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, who has reportedly expressed concerns about the estate covering the ever-growing legal fees.

In the filing, the executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain, warned that refusing to pay these fees would jeopardize their ability to fight the lawsuits. “The estate would likely have to default,” they wrote, noting that multiple depositions and discovery matters are scheduled in the coming months. “It would be disastrous for the estate to default in this case, where [Robson and Safechuck] are seeking $400 million.”

Until now, the exact damages being pursued by Robson and Safechuck had not been disclosed. The lawsuits target Jackson’s companies, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc.

The estate continues to deny the allegations and maintains Jackson’s innocence. A spokesperson told Page Six, “The lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent.” Representatives for Robson and Safechuck have not yet commented.

Robson, now 43, first sued in 2013, claiming Jackson molested him between the ages of 7 and 14. Safechuck, 47, followed with his own suit in 2014, alleging he was groomed by Jackson beginning at age 10 after appearing in a Pepsi commercial with the superstar. Both men detailed their accounts in HBO’s explosive 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, which sparked global debate and renewed scrutiny of Jackson’s legacy.

In response, Jackson’s estate sued HBO, arguing the film violated a non-disparagement agreement from a 1992 contract. That case ended in 2024 with a settlement requiring HBO to permanently remove the documentary from its platform.

The $400 million figure now places new pressure on Jackson’s estate, which has spent years working to protect his financial empire and his reputation. As the legal fight intensifies, the outcome could have significant financial and cultural repercussions for one of the most famous and controversial legacies in music history.

Michael Jackson Accusers Are Now Seeking $400 Million From His Estate was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com