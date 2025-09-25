Ex-Carolina Panthers Player Arrested in Charlotte

Icon Sportswire

A former Carolina Panthers player, Amare Barno, was arrested late Wednesday night in Charlotte on charges of assault on a female and domestic violence. According to court documents, Barno allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend during a dispute over personal belongings she was removing from his home. The documents state he shoved her into a car and again when she didn’t fall, and also emptied her purse during the confrontation. According to WBTV, Barno appeared in court Thursday, received a $5,000 bond, and was assigned a public defender. The 26-year-old was released by the Panthers in July after three seasons with the team.

