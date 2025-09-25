Listen Live
Local

Ex-Carolina Panthers Player Arrested in Charlotte

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
NFL: SEP 07 Panthers at Jaguars
Icon Sportswire

A former Carolina Panthers player, Amare Barno, was arrested late Wednesday night in Charlotte on charges of assault on a female and domestic violence. According to court documents, Barno allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend during a dispute over personal belongings she was removing from his home. The documents state he shoved her into a car and again when she didn’t fall, and also emptied her purse during the confrontation. According to WBTV, Barno appeared in court Thursday, received a $5,000 bond, and was assigned a public defender. The 26-year-old was released by the Panthers in July after three seasons with the team.

To read the full story, click here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close