Western NC Officials Criticize FEMA for Delayed Helene Recovery Funds

Allison Joyce

At a hearing Wednesday morning, officials from Western North Carolina urged state lawmakers to pressure the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for quicker reimbursements and clearer guidance following Hurricane Helene.

According to WBTV, state leaders estimate that only about 10.6% of the $60 billion in storm-related damages has been covered by federal funds so far. Without sufficient funding, local governments have struggled to clear debris—fueling growing fears of severe wildfires one year after the storm.

While FEMA has released roughly $228 million in reimbursements over the past two months, officials say it’s only a small portion of what’s been requested.

