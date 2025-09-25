Listen Live
Missing Man’s Body Found on North Carolina Side of National Park

Published on September 25, 2025

Terry Wieckert

The body of a missing man was discovered over the weekend in the North Carolina section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to WBTV, 21-year-old Ryan Lakes was found on Sunday, Sept. 21, in the Big Creek area of the park, located in Haywood County, about 1.5 miles from the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

Lakes had last been seen in Nashville on Thursday. His vehicle was later located within the park.

Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death, and it remains unclear whether foul play was involved.

