Faith, Food & Fresh Beats: Inside McDonald’s Inaugural ‘Inspiration Celebration Sunday’ In ATL [Exclusive]

Atlanta’s Pullman Yards transformed into a culture-meets-faith festival on Sunday, for the inaugural Inspiration Celebration Sunday—a brand-new, standalone experience from McDonald’s long-running Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. The day blended live music, faith-centered conversation, and culinary flair, while channeling all VIP ticket and merchandise proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta.

Cool late-summer weather and the city’s creative energy set the tone for an afternoon of praise, power, and purpose. Guests filled both indoor and outdoor spaces, enjoying a schedule packed with talent, from soul-stirring singers to thought-provoking podcasters.

Star-Powered Stages & Soulful Sounds

Inside Porter Hall, the mainstage lineup set a high bar.

Nathan Davis Jr. opened the afternoon with a rousing set, followed by live podcast conversations with Hardly Initiated hosts Tysean Jackson and Ryan Catchings interviewing relationship coach Tony Gaskins. India Shawn, Annatoria, Kenyon Dixon, and BJ the Chicago Kid kept the momentum alive with stirring performances, while Keep It Positive, Sweetie host Crystal Renee Hayslett joined Lecrae for a dialogue on faith and perseverance.

Outdoors, the Rhythm & Crispy Stage pulsed with energy. Childlike CiCi, Dante Pride, and Lee Vasi brought genre-crossing vibes, while Urban Trivia Live amped up the crowd between sets.

Chef Scotley Innis curated Chef’s Remix, a culinary journey pairing comfort food with creativity.

Clean Comedy & Uplifting Culture: NotKarltonBanks Brings the Laughs

For NotKarltonBanks, a beloved actor and comedian known for clean, faith-driven humor, the day represented more than a booking—it was an affirmation of purpose.

“This is the first time they’ve done this,” he said. “It means the world to me for them to even have me considered in such a wonderful event that’s with culture, faith, and you know, I love God.”

The Houston-area native, born Karlton Humes, built his social media presence by turning everyday church culture into viral sketches. For him, preparing for Atlanta was simple.

“I always come ready so I don’t have to get ready,” he said.

His mission is simple but resonant.

“I like to make people laugh in a faith-based way…with everything going on in the world, laughter is good for the soul.”

NotKarltonBanks also shared advice for rising creators navigating today’s ever-shifting algorithms.

“Find a niche of what you enjoy. Be consistent. Don’t worry about the algorithm…you just never know who may see you or repost.”

A Homecoming & a World Premiere: India Shawn Returns to Atlanta

Atlanta-raised singer-songwriter India Shawn brought both nostalgia and fresh music to the mainstage.

“I went to Georgia State here, so every time I come back, it’s like coming home and linking up with all my friends,” she said.

Fresh off New York Fashion Week, where she played her forthcoming album for select tastemakers, Shawn used Inspiration Celebration Sunday to debut an unreleased single live for the first time.

“This project is really just standing in my power…knowing more of who I am and what I want, specifically in relationships,” she explained.

The single follows this summer’s Kill Switch and Cotton Candy Boulevard, rounding out what she calls a trilogy of self-possessed storytelling.

“Anything that brings community together in an uplifting way—we all need that right now,” she said, underscoring how the event’s mission aligns with her own evolution as an artist.

Faith, Service & Black Creative Excellence

From gospel-rooted conversations to R&B-fueled performances and curated food experiences, Inspiration Celebration Sunday made faith and fun inseparable. Every VIP ticket and merch purchase directly supported families through Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta, ensuring that the celebration’s impact reached well beyond the Pullman Yards campus.

Atlanta’s first hosting of this one-day, non-touring model signals a fresh chapter for McDonald’s gospel initiative—and reaffirms the city’s role as a national hub for Black culture, creativity, and community care.

With exclusive performances, clean comedy that heals, and music that empowers, the inaugural Inspiration Celebration Sunday proved that praise and purpose can share the same stage—and set a precedent for future cities to follow.

