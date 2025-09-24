From Tobias To Tombstone: Who Is Marvin Jones III?

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

With the exciting news that Marvin Jones III has been cast to voice Tombstone in the upcoming live-action Spider-Man, now is the perfect time to take a look at who he is and how his journey has led him to this moment. Known for his commanding voice and ability to bring grit and depth to his characters, Marvin has built his reputation in Hollywood as both an actor and a rapper. His tough yet charismatic style makes him an ideal fit for Tombstone, a fan-favorite villain in the Spider-Man universe. This latest role only adds to his already impressive body of work.

Who Is Marvin Jones III?

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Jones developed a passion for both music and storytelling from a young age. Under the stage name “Krondon,” he first made his mark as a rapper, co-founding the hip-hop group Strong Arm Steady alongside Xzibit and Phil Da Agony. The group earned critical acclaim in the underground rap scene for their lyricism and authenticity, carving out a loyal fan base in the process. While his music career put him on the map, Jones’ deep voice and powerful presence eventually opened doors for him in acting and voice work, where he has since flourished.

One of Jones’ breakout roles came when he was cast as Tobias Whale in The CW’s Black Lightning. As the show’s main villain, he brought an unforgettable intensity to the character, striking the perfect balance between menace and complexity. Tobias Whale became one of the standout comic-book villains on television, and Jones’ performance was praised for giving the character dimension beyond the typical “bad guy.” His ability to balance physical intimidation with layered storytelling showed Hollywood that he was more than capable of anchoring major roles.

Beyond Black Lightning

Beyond Black Lightning, Jones has also made his mark in the world of voice acting. Fans of animation and video games know him for roles such as voicing Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where his gravelly tone perfectly fit the enforcer character. He has made significant contributions to projects such as Halo, Need for Speed, and other popular titles. His dual careers in music and acting have given him a unique versatility, allowing him to cross between entertainment mediums while maintaining authenticity in everything he does.

Now with his upcoming turn as Tombstone in live action, Marvin Jones III is poised for yet another career-defining moment. His life and career reflect a steady climb built on talent, persistence, and the ability to embody powerful characters that leave a lasting impression. From his Cleveland roots to the hip-hop scene, from Black Lightning to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jones has consistently proven himself as a multi-talented performer. This latest role cements his place as a force to be reckoned with in both the superhero genre and Hollywood at large.

