A$AP Rocky Rih-veals Why He Thinks His Baby On The Way With Rihanna Is A Girl: ‘We Don’t Want To Know Until, You Know’

A$AP Rocky has a certain feeling about baby No. 3.

The rapper recently opened up about his life as a father during an interview with Elle, also speaking on his acting career, his recent trial, and his third baby on the way with Rihanna. During the conversation, Rocky talked about his hopes of welcoming a baby girl into the family, predicting he and Rih would finally get the girl they’re been wanting.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” he told Elle. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know.”

He continued, “I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

The longtime couple are already parents to sons Riot, 2, and RZA, 3. While speaking with Elle, the rapper admitted that he used to enjoy being a playboy because he thought that was the life of a rockstar–But, as he’s grown in the industry, he realized there’s “no longevity in that.”

“What’s really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them,” he insisted. “Being there.”

Music will always be important to Rocky, but he told the outlet that family is always his first priority.

“I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing,” he admitted, referring to the reason for the delay of his upcoming, Don’t Be Dumb. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

While loyal fans of both Rihanna and Rocky have continued to vocalize their desire for new music, many have also accepted that it may never come. The rapper revealed to Elle that he and the singer joke about the fans’ reaction to their unreleased projects.

“You know what we joke about? She’s like, ‘Yo, I ain’t gonna lie. Your fans might want to kick your ass as much as my fans wanna kick my ass. What saves me is that I’m pregnant most of the time,’” He told the outlet of their conversation.

A$AP Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, is expected later this year.

