Yung Miami Says Diddy Is ‘Loving, Genuine, Supportive’ In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Bad Boy Founder’s Sentencing

Yung Miami wrote a character statement to New York judge Arun Subramanian ahead of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing.

In a letter ahead of the disgraced music mogul’s sentencing, Yung Miami–born Caresha Romeka Brownlee

–insists Combs “is not a danger or a threat to the community.”

The letter opens with the rapper noting that she “cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened” prior to her meeting Diddy. Her comments–which are paired with several other character letters included in newly filed court documents, per Complex–are written from her personal perspective after knowing Diddy for four years.

“For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed,” Miami described in the letter. “Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

The City Girls alum went on to say that Diddy helped shape her on both a professional and personal level, inspiring her to find “balance between chasing my dreams and being present for my family.” She also mentioned that Diddy took her to her first-ever Met Gala, saying that the night was particularly impactful for her because of “what it represented.”

Yung Miami also spoke on Diddy’s decision to pursue anger management and therapy, insisting he “belongs at home” with his family before closing out the letter by calling Combs “a good man.”

Back in July, Diddy was found not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Still, he was convinced on two prostitution-related counts. While he’s facing up to 20 years in prison, Diddy’s legal team has argued that a sentence of 14 months, at most, is appropriate. His sentencing is set for October.

Read Yung Miami’s full letter to the judge below, via TheShadeRoom.

Dear Your Honor,

My name is Caresha Brownlee. I’m a mother, daughter, sister, and a hip-hop artist who has spent many years in the public eye. I want to be clear that I cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before I met Sean Combs. I do not condone any wrongdoing. I can only speak from my personal experience and the man I’ve come to know over the past four years.

For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed. Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.

I’m writing this letter because I believe it’s important for the court to know the side of Sean that isn’t always seen or spoken about—the man who poured into others, who gave opportunities, who led by example, and who loved deeply.

He helped shape me both professionally and personally. He believed in me, pushed me to grow, and taught me how to be a better businesswoman. He helped me find balance between chasing my dreams and being present for my family, because that’s what he did—no matter how busy he was, he never missed holidays or special moments with his family.

One of my most meaningful memories was when he took me to my first Met Gala. It wasn’t just about the event—it was about what it represented. Sean has always made it a priority to open doors for Black people, to make sure we are seen, heard, and valued in spaces where we’ve historically been excluded. That night reminded me that we belong in every room, at every table, and in every conversation. He’s constantly encouraged me—and so many others—to dream bigger, walk in confidence, and never shrink who we are to make others comfortable.

He also gave me a voice, by providing me a platform on his network to speak for the culture and connect with people in a way that was real and authentic. That opportunity changed the direction of my career and showed me the impact one person can have when they choose to uplift others.

Beyond all of that, I’ve seen him give back to his community over and over again. In 2022, we fed the homeless together on Thanksgiving, but that was just one example. There were so many moments where he gave—quietly, privately, without cameras, because his heart genuinely wanted to help.

I’ve also witnessed him doing real inner work. He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing through therapy. That takes strength, humility, and self-awareness. He didn’t do it for show—he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person.

In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him to be better mentally, physically and spiritually. But more than anything, he’s a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him. His presence, love, and guidance matter deeply in their lives.

I truly believe that he belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him and who continue to be his greatest source of purpose and strength.

Judge..That’s a good man.

Thank you,

Caresha Brownlee

