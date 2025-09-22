Listen Live
Celebrity

Doja Cat Calls Herself A 'Rapper Who Makes Pop Music'

Doja Cat Calls Herself A ‘Rapper Who Makes Pop Music’ Before Revealing The One Genre She ‘Won’t Do’

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

Doja Cat is defining her sound ahead of her upcoming album’s release.

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

During a recent interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the artist was asked which music genre best describes her sound.

“Pop. I think I’m a rapper who makes pop music,” the Grammy winner responded.

This clarification straight from the source comes as she gears up for her next era, preparing to drop her highly-anticipated album, Vie, on Sept 26. This project will mark her first full-length release since 2023’s Scarlet.

More details about the album have been kept fairly private, but Doja has teased that the album will showcase her continued evolution as both a lyricist and a performer. In another interview with V Magazine, she explained that this project will see her return to her pop roots while adding in some influences of ’70s music.

“I wanted to play with that nostalgia by using these lo-fi sounds and samples and things that reminded you of something from your childhood, but it wasn’t on the nose ’80s,” she said.

Elsewhere in her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Doja Cat spoke at length about her love of mixing pop, jazz, R&B and hip-hop in her music. But, while she’s open to trying almost anything, she did admit that there’s one genre she “won’t do.”

“Country,” she answered before bursting out laughing.

Doja went on to explain that her last album was more of a departure from her signature blend of pop and hip-hop, while Vie is a return to form.

“It’s taken until the beginning of this next album, Vie, to appreciate my older stuff,” she said on the show, admitting that she used to dislike one of her biggest hits, “Say So,” because of its mainstream sound. “I think [this album] was a return to that.”

“‘Cause Scarlet was sort of this release of energy that was very different from all of that,” the rapper added. “I feel like I’m in a place where I want to do what I know.”

The post Doja Cat Calls Herself A ‘Rapper Who Makes Pop Music’ Before Revealing The One Genre She ‘Won’t Do’ appeared first on Bossip.

Doja Cat Calls Herself A ‘Rapper Who Makes Pop Music’ Before Revealing The One Genre She ‘Won’t Do’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

Celebrity

K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Robyn Dixon’s ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options Comments, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close